KU's Austin Booker declares for 2024 NFL Draft

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas defensive end Austin Booker has made it official, he’s declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft.

The standout edge rusher took to Instagram to announce his decision on Thursday, thanking Jayhawk nation, and the Kansas coaching staff for believing in him.

“It felt like family and I will be forever grateful for the platform to showcase my skills,” he said in his post.

The 6′6″ 245 lb DE spent one season with the Jayhawks in 2023, and the writing was on the wall that he’d be declaring for the next level when he opted out of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

In 12 games with KU, Booker totaled 56 tackles, eight sacks, and two forced fumbles. He was named the Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year, and was a First Team All-Big 12 honoree.

