KHP offers safe driving tips as another round of fog prepares to roll in

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As Northeast Kansas prepares for another round Thursday morning, Trooper Ben Garner of the Kansas Highway Patrol has some tips to keep drivers safe on the road.

”When it comes to weather road conditions that aren’t ideal. Fog, slick spots, or ice, we’ve got that weird moment right now. So the first thing is to recognize should we even be traveling? Can we just delay or adjust our times? Giving KDOT or the environment a little more time to warm up, gets that fog to go away, gets that roadway to get dryer or more manageable.”

Trooper Ben has some advice for those who can’t avoid the early-morning commute through the fog.

“When it comes to fog, certainly drive with our low-beams. That fog out there has got little drops of moisture, and when you have the high-beams, it just makes those moistures be more visible, and makes it more obscuring for your view. So low-beams are very important.”

He said it’s important to exercise even more caution at intersections.

“When you get to an intersection, we need to maybe roll down our windows. When you think of a school bus getting to railroad tracks, they stop, they open the doors, they roll the window down, everybody’s quiet and you listen for the train that might be approaching. Well the same thing can be true when it comes to fog. Get to an intersection, slow down, stop, roll the windows down, turn everything off and just listen.”

Trooper Ben said the number one mistake people when driving in the fog is driving too fast.

