KDOT prepares for winter storm

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The new year has started and the first winter storm of the year is expected to start Thursday night. With snow in the foreseeable future, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) wants drivers to know they are working to keep roadways clear.

“We will be in the yard getting all of our trucks ready. Making sure they’re ready to go. Putting on the snow plows. Making sure that brine is ready and we’ll have our crews on stand by and they’ll be ready to go, when and if it hits,” said Tracy Crockett.

KDOT also would like to remind drivers of the recent renovation of the snow plows. Snow plow trucks now have plows on both sides. KDOT wants drivers to know that passing trucks is not the best option when driving.

“It’s very important to remember when you see those snow trucks out that they’re not traveling at the speed that you’re traveling on the road ways,” said Crockett. “They’re traveling at a much smaller, mile per hour. So you need to slow down, move over and give them time to do their job.”

Drivers should also remember to monitor gas levels, grab any snow gear needed before leaving home, and set their alarm clocks at least an hour ahead in case of bad weather.

“We have cameras spread throughout the city at our KanDrive system. And you can check out the cameras. See how your commute is looking before you get on the roadways,” Crockett said.

KanDrive.org is available 24/7. You can find weather updates Always on Storm Team 12.

