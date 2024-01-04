Kansas trucker perishes after collision with Missouri cattle trailer

OAKLEY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas truck driver has died after a Missouri trucker swung his cattle trailer out onto a rural western Kansas highway without caution.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3, emergency crews were called to the Highway 83 and westbound I-70 junction north of Oakley with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 1992 Ford LN8 semi-truck driven by Yancy J. Sowers, 45, of Oberlin, had been headed north on Highway 83. Meanwhile, a 2024 Peterbilt semi-truck driven by John W. Adier, 48, of West Plains, Mo., had exited westbound I-70.

KHP said Adier failed to yield to traffic already on the highway and pulled his cattle trailer out in front of Sowers’ semi. The pair collided on the highway.

First responders said Sowers was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time. Meanwhile, Adier escaped the crash without injury. It is unknown if he was restrained at the time of the crash.

