Kansas senator connects with students through tour of Topeka school

Kansas Senator Jerry Moran spoke with students and faculty during a tour of the Topeka...
Kansas Senator Jerry Moran spoke with students and faculty during a tour of the Topeka Advanced Learning and Careers building.(BRYAN GRABAUSKAS | WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students at Topeka Public Schools’ TCALC got a chance to relay their insights to Capitol Hill Thursday.

Kansas Senator Jerry Moran spoke with students and faculty during a tour of the Topeka Advanced Learning and Careers building. Sen. Moran says most decisions involving education are made in-state, but he emphasized the value of hearing from his state’s youth.

“Most of the decisions that I do make in Washington D.C., they’re going to affect people that age more than people my age,” Sen. Moran said. “This is trying to make sure that I don’t lose touch with people who are young, and what’s going on in there futures, and what I ought to be doing to help them.”

Sen. Moran says visits like this also give him insight into the issues students and their families face outside the classroom.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Every member of police force resigns after tribal agency arrives for assessment
Topeka Police are investigating a suspicious death in the 600 Blk. of SW 14th St.
Suspicious death dubbed Topeka’s 35th homicide of 2023
David Newton, 54, and Ruth McCracken, 41, were arrested for possession of drugs in Shawnee Co.
Two Topeka residents arrested for possession of drugs following search warrant
Top: Chelsea Townsend, William Gerety Bottom: Isaiah Myers, David Delgadillo
New Year’s plans foiled for 4 as drugs found during Shawnee Co. incidents

Latest News

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman watches during the first half of an NCAA college...
K-State names Conor Riley new Offensive Coordinator, adds Matt Wells to staff
Kansas safety Kenny Logan Jr. (1) celebrates with defensive lineman Austin Booker (9) after...
KU's Austin Booker declares for 2024 NFL Draft
FILE
Kansas Chamber releases its goals for upcoming legislative session
FILE - Law enforcement officers from across Kansas took part in crisis intervention training...
Executive Director details what the 10-33 Foundation means for Kansas