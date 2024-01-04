Kansas senator connects with students through tour of Topeka school

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students at Topeka Public Schools’ TCALC got a chance to relay their insights to Capitol Hill Thursday.

Kansas Senator Jerry Moran spoke with students and faculty during a tour of the Topeka Advanced Learning and Careers building. Sen. Moran says most decisions involving education are made in-state, but he emphasized the value of hearing from his state’s youth.

“Most of the decisions that I do make in Washington D.C., they’re going to affect people that age more than people my age,” Sen. Moran said. “This is trying to make sure that I don’t lose touch with people who are young, and what’s going on in there futures, and what I ought to be doing to help them.”

Sen. Moran says visits like this also give him insight into the issues students and their families face outside the classroom.

