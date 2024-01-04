Kansas Chamber releases its goals for upcoming legislative session

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Chamber has released its focus for the upcoming legislative session which includes banning prohibitions of plastic containers and stronger oversight of the executive branch.

On Thursday, Jan. 4, the Kansas Chamber said it released its 2024 Legislative and Policy Agenda to lay out its priorities for the 2024 legislative session. The plan focuses on reductions to the cost of doing business in the Sunflower State, removal of barriers to expansion and job growth and growth of the state’s economy.

“The Kansas business environment does have a few competitive aspects, including a good regulatory climate and some of the best employment laws in the nation,” said Chamber President and CEO Alan Cobb. “Unfortunately, there are still barriers to Kansas being a preferred place, nationally and internationally, where dynamic business leaders choose to invest, innovate, and live, and to create opportunities and prosperity for all Kansans.”

However, Cobb said other states may be more attractive to businesses.

“Our work is not done. Actions taken by other states have made them more attractive to investment,” Cobb continued. “We must act to become competitive and to reduce the cost of doing business in our state. If we don’t, Kansas will fall behind”

Cobb indicated that the Chamber’s agenda proposes five priorities to help address challenges and seize new opportunities:

Reduce the tax burden

Adopt legal reform

Implement regulatory reform

Adopt work comp reform

Improve energy costs

The Chamber said the agenda includes positions on various issues and policies it will track. It will also actively pursue about a dozen bills, including:

Legislation to phase in single-factor sales-based formula

Implementation of a workforce pathway system to provide parents, students and agencies with data to track program effectiveness and student outcomes through their education and career paths

Legislation to require disclosures of third-party financing of litigation

Legislation to prohibit local governments from banning consumer merchandise in plastic containers

Stronger legislative oversight of executive branch rule and regulatory authority

Support of policies that ensure reliable and available electric generation services from a diverse mix of energy fuel sources

Support of equitable allocation of transmission and energy costs among regional ratepayers

“During the 2024 legislative session, we also will ask the Kansas Legislature to use a portion of the significant budget surplus to lower the tax burden on all Kansans. Competing states, especially those in our region, have worked to lower their tax rates and have placed Kansas at a great disadvantage,” said Cobb.

The Chamber indicated that input for the agenda is gathered from Chamber member task groups and in-person meetings throughout the state as well as from research from the Annual Business Leaders Poll, Kansas Tax Modernization report and the Kansas Competitiveness Analysis report.

To read the full 2024 Legislative and Policy Agenda, click HERE.

