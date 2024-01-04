K-State names Conor Riley new Offensive Coordinator, adds Matt Wells to staff

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State football has found its new full-time Offensive Coordinator in five-year offensive line coach Conor Riley, as announced by the program on Thursday.

Chris Klieman has also added Matt Wells to the staff as Co-Offensive Coordinator, Quarterbacks Coach and Associate head Coach. He’s described as a great developer of quarterback talent.

Riley, who was named Interim Offensive Coordinator in the month of December following the departure of Collin Klein to Texas Tech, led No. 25 K-State’s offense to its 28-19 Pop-Tarts Bowl victory over No. 18 NC State on December 28th.

“As I have said before, Conor has been with me for more than a decade, and he is deserving of this opportunity,” Klieman said. “He did a phenomenal job of leading the offensive room during our bowl preparation, and our coaches and players have the utmost respect for him and his ability to lead.”

Riley will remain the offensive line coach in addition to his OC duties. He has led the K-State offensive line to be one of the best in the country over the last five years.

He’s produced 15 All-Big 12 honorees from his offensive lines, including the 2022 and 2023 Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year in Consensus All-American Cooper Beebe.

“I’m very appreciative for this opportunity provided by Gene Taylor and Coach Klieman, two men I’ve been fortunate to be around for quite some time,” Riley said. “This is something I have worked for my entire career, and to be able to have this opportunity at such a great institution such as K-State – one with great tradition – is humbling. I look forward to the addition of Coach Wells, a person I greatly respect as a peer in coaching, but more important is the amount of respect I have for him as a man of character and integrity. I’m looking forward to continuing to build and move this offense forward with the entire staff.”

Wells brings along 27 years of coaching experience, nine of which were as a head coach. He spent the last two seasons at Oklahoma as an advisor to head coach/offensive analyst. Before that, he was the Head Coach at his alma mater, Utah State, from 2013-2018. He was also the Texas Tech Head Coach from 2019-2021.

“I have known Matt for a very long time, and he is someone who will bring a lot to the table as a member of our staff – from head coaching experience to developing some of the top quarterbacks in the game,” said Klieman. “He will be a great addition to our offensive room and system, providing tremendous X’s and O’s experience as well as a recruiting prowess that mirrors our philosophy of identifying and developing talent.”

“My family and I are so incredibly grateful for the opportunity that Coach Klieman has presented to us to be a part of the Wildcat staff and team,” Wells said. “This has been a model of a winning program with consistency and stability throughout his tenure at Kansas State. I look forward to us chasing championships together!”

