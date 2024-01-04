Junction City Fire Cpt. retires after nearly 3 decades with ceremony planned

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The public has been invited to help celebrate the retirement of a Junction City Fire Captain who served the community for nearly three decades.

The Junction City Fire Department announced on Thursday, Jan. 4, that Captain James Reynolds retired on Dec. 26. A public retirement celebration has been planned for later in January.

JCFD noted that Cpt. Reynolds was hired as a firefighter and EMT on Oct. 20, 1995. During his career, he was promoted to the rank of Engineer and then to Fire Captain.

Fire officials said the public is invited to celebrate Reynolds’ retirement and service to the community at a reception between 1 and 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 19, at the C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. 7th St. in Junction City.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Every member of police force resigns after tribal agency arrives for assessment
Topeka Police are investigating a suspicious death in the 600 Blk. of SW 14th St.
Suspicious death dubbed Topeka’s 35th homicide of 2023
Top: Chelsea Townsend, William Gerety Bottom: Isaiah Myers, David Delgadillo
New Year’s plans foiled for 4 as drugs found during Shawnee Co. incidents
David Newton, 54, and Ruth McCracken, 41, were arrested for possession of drugs in Shawnee Co.
Two Topeka residents arrested for possession of drugs following search warrant

Latest News

FILE
One seriously injured after pickup attempts to miss another in rural SE Kansas
FILE
5 dogs, 2 cats rescued from SE Topeka house fire caused by electrical issue
FILE
2 taken to hospital after rear-end collision leads to 4-car pileup on I-35
Christopher Clinton
Defective headlight leads to Topeka man’s second Jackson Co. arrest in a year