Junction City Fire Cpt. retires after nearly 3 decades with ceremony planned

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The public has been invited to help celebrate the retirement of a Junction City Fire Captain who served the community for nearly three decades.

The Junction City Fire Department announced on Thursday, Jan. 4, that Captain James Reynolds retired on Dec. 26. A public retirement celebration has been planned for later in January.

JCFD noted that Cpt. Reynolds was hired as a firefighter and EMT on Oct. 20, 1995. During his career, he was promoted to the rank of Engineer and then to Fire Captain.

Fire officials said the public is invited to celebrate Reynolds’ retirement and service to the community at a reception between 1 and 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 19, at the C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. 7th St. in Junction City.

