Investigation reveals child sex crimes in Montara, one arrested

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after a joint investigation led law enforcement to find child sex crimes had occurred in Montara.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3, law enforcement officials were called to the Law Enforcement Center to aid the Topeka Police Department with an ongoing child sex crimes investigation.

As TPD conducted its investigation, officials learned some of the crimes reported happened outside city limits.

During the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said it learned the crimes happened in the 6700 block of SW Winwood Ln. in Montara.

As a result, Christopher M. Belk, 18, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

As of Thursday, Belk remains behind bars with no bond listed.

