Investigation reveals child sex crimes in Montara, one arrested

Christopher Belk
Christopher Belk(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after a joint investigation led law enforcement to find child sex crimes had occurred in Montara.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3, law enforcement officials were called to the Law Enforcement Center to aid the Topeka Police Department with an ongoing child sex crimes investigation.

As TPD conducted its investigation, officials learned some of the crimes reported happened outside city limits.

During the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said it learned the crimes happened in the 6700 block of SW Winwood Ln. in Montara.

As a result, Christopher M. Belk, 18, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

As of Thursday, Belk remains behind bars with no bond listed.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Every member of police force resigns after tribal agency arrives for assessment
Topeka Police are investigating a suspicious death in the 600 Blk. of SW 14th St.
Suspicious death dubbed Topeka’s 35th homicide of 2023
Top: Chelsea Townsend, William Gerety Bottom: Isaiah Myers, David Delgadillo
New Year’s plans foiled for 4 as drugs found during Shawnee Co. incidents
David Newton, 54, and Ruth McCracken, 41, were arrested for possession of drugs in Shawnee Co.
Two Topeka residents arrested for possession of drugs following search warrant

Latest News

FILE
Property tax rebate opens for eligible Topekans 65 and older
FILE
New insights show year-over-year growth slowing in Kansas, around the nation
FILE
Junction City Fire Cpt. retires after nearly 3 decades with ceremony planned
FILE
One seriously injured after pickup attempts to miss another in rural SE Kansas