High school shooting reported in Perry, Iowa

A shooting was reported Thursday at a high school in Perry, Iowa.
By The Associated Press and NICHOLAS RICCARDI
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PERRY, Iowa (AP) — Police in Perry, Iowa, say there was a shooting Thursday at the city’s high school.

A woman who answered the Perry Police Department phone confirmed the shooting at Perry High School but did not provide any further information.

An enormous number of emergency vehicles surrounded the building that houses the town’s middle school and high school.

Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there has been a shooting at the city's high school.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(AP)

Erica Jolliff said that her daughter, a ninth grader, reported getting rushed from the school grounds at 7:45 am. Distraught, Jolliff was still looking for her son Amir, a sixth grader, one hour later.

“I just want to know that he’s safe and OK,” Jolliff said. “They won’t tell me nothing.”

The high school is part of the 1,785-student Perry Community School District. Thursday was the first day back in school for students following the holiday break.

The shooting occurred in the backdrop of the Iowa caucuses and not far from where Republican candidates were campaigning.

Phone messages left with the Perry School Board’s president and vice president, and an email message left with Superintendent Clark Wicks, were not immediately returned.

Dallas County’s Emergency Management Agency said a new conference would be held later in the morning.

Perry is about 40 miles (64.37 kilometers) miles northwest of Des Moines.

