High school senior dies in car crash on New Year’s Day

The Denham Springs Police Department is investigating to see if impairment was a factor in a crash that claimed the life of a teenager on New Year’s Day.
By Raley Pellittieri and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:50 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Police in Louisiana are investigating to see if impairment was a factor in a car crash that claimed the life of a high schooler on New Year’s Day.

Police say 17-year-old Blakeleigh Weems was killed after the vehicle she was driving around 1 a.m. Monday was hit on the driver’s side by another vehicle. The incident happened at the intersection of the I-12 westbound exit ramp and South Range Avenue in Denham Springs, WAFB reports.

Weems was taken to the hospital, where she died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to police.

Police say impairment is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, and toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis.

The Livingston Parish School System confirmed Weems was a senior at Walker High School. School system officials released the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our students. We extend our sympathies to the family and all who are part of the WHS community. We ask that everyone please join us in prayer at this difficult time.”

They added that counselors will be available Friday for students and staff.

The funeral service will be held Monday. Schools officials announced classes will not be held that day out of respect for the Weems family.

If you would like to donate to help with funeral arrangements, click here.

Copyright 2024 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

