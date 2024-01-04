Hayden product, Washburn guard Levi Braun moves to coaching role after health scare

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Hayden star turned Washburn men’s basketball standout Levi Braun is now making the transition to coaching after a health scare.

Guard Levi Braun is currently in his fifth year with the Ichabods, and was diagnosed with left ventricle hypertrophy in early December, meaning something in his heart was swollen.

Braun says he’s feeling a lot better now, but could definitely feel the toll competitive basketball was taking on his body.

After graduating from Washburn just a few weeks ago, Head Coach Brett Ballard gave Braun the opportunity to finish out his final year with the ‘Bods as a volunteer assistant coach.

“Just being up in the offices with the coaches and kinda just seeing the behind the scenes stuff, I’m learning a lot,” said Braun. “I’ve really enjoyed it so far, it’s been fun.”

The Topeka native, who led Hayden to a State Title back in 2018, will still be on the sidelines for the remainder of the 2023-24 season, just with a very different role. It’s a role he’s always seen himself going into eventually.

”Just really praying about what God wanted me to do, and where he wanted me to go. And I felt like he was telling me that it was time to stop playing competitively. But I think I have a calling for coaching and for skill development. I love being in the gym, I want to do that as a career,” Braun said.

Braun will end his Washburn career as the program’s all-time leader in 3-point field goal percentage at .450, completing 148 of 329 career attempts. He started in 25 games, and played in 85, scoring 547 career points. He’s also a four-time member of the MIAA Academic Honor Roll.

