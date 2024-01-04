Executive Director details what the 10-33 Foundation means for Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As a national organization relocates to Kansas, the 10-33 Foundation’s new Executive Director has delved into what that means for first responders in the Sunflower State.

Jefferson County Fire District #10′s Fire Chief Jim Bodenheimer tells 13 NEWS that while he assumed the role of Executive Director of the 10-33 Foundation on Jan. 1, the foundation’s national operations also moved at the same time. The move stemmed from the recognition of the Kansas branch as a leader in free peer support and mental health crisis intervention for first responders and their families statewide.

“The change from California to Kansas provides many opportunities both within our state and across the nation,” Chief Bodenheimer said.

The Fire Chief noted that requests through the national office now will come straight to Kansas and are acted upon immediately. National recognition of the impact the Kansas teams have had has also increased access to resources for training and certification to allow more opportunities for volunteers and greater mental health awareness.

While Bodenheimer boasted that the Topeka team is the largest 10-33 branch in the nation with continued growth, he also said each branch includes those who understand the unique demands of first responders and their families such as:

Law enforcement officers

Firefighters

EMS personnel

Hospital staff

Emergency dispatchers

Corrections officers

Active and retired military members

Mental health professionals

Bodenheimer also told 13 NEWS that 10-33 is a completely volunteer-organized organization. That means his position in the organization is also a full-time volunteer.

“We currently have 8 teams and 160 members, including first responders and associated mental health professionals across Kansas, of which 125 are certified to provide Critical Incident Stress Management,” he noted. “Having so many first responders willing to volunteer their limited time to help other first responders and their communities is incredibly humbling. We all believe in the work we are doing.”

In 2024, the new Executive Director expects the number of teams to increase to 11 as the number of certified members also doubles. The long-term goal is to have enough teams available to respond anywhere in Kansas within one hour - one he believes is bold.

To become certified, members must complete the Assisting Individuals in Crisis & Group Crisis Intervention course taught by the International Critical Incident Stress Foundation. Three courses are already scheduled for later this year in Kansas:

Belleville - Jan. 8 through Jan. 10

Dodge City - Jan. 11 through Jan. 13

Topeak - March 12 through March 14

Bodenheimer noted that classes coordinated by 10-33 are provided for free and are open to anyone thanks to support from individual donors, corporations, first responder agencies, various Kansas Trauma Councils and the KLove Radio Crisis Response Center. Those interested in attending a course can find the free registration HERE.

“I am often asked to describe the type of incidents for which we respond. The answer is very broad because incidents such as mass casualty events or large fires are earth-shattering for a group of first responders, while the traumatic loss of one person during a call might be just as earth-shattering for a single first responder,” Bodenheimer said.

He continued to note that 10-33 responds to all incidents that negatively impact any first responder. Members also meet with families when needed. The cost of recruiting new first responders can be expensive, whether they are paid or volunteer. Part of 10-33′s motivation is to keep good people in their chosen profession.

“We offer classes on dealing with everyday and occupational stress, avoiding burnout and compassion fatigue,” he said. “Our services are free to all responders regardless of agency size or employment status.”

For example, he said the organization responded to aid hospital staff in New York City at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Members also provide services to Air Force and Army personnel as well as the smallest volunteer fire departments.

Now, Bodenheimer said the greatest challenge 10-33 faces is to continue to support operations as access to free peer support and mental health crisis intervention for first responders and their families expands nationwide.

“Vast resources are required to take care of first responders anywhere and to create more training opportunities to grow new teams in underserved areas,” the Fire Chief said. “Creating these new teams will reduce the need for excessive travel in the future. We believe it is important for funding that comes from local sources to stay local.”

While the goal is challenging, Bodenhemier said it is also crucial to ensure donors understand they have an impact on their community. Partnerships and alliances with similar organizations will also be built.

“It does not matter who gets the credit as long as we effectively serve those who serve,” Bodenheimer concluded. “Building a coalition of support is key to helping all our first responders continue to answer their calling to serve.”

For more information about the 10-33 Foundation or to see how you can help, click HERE.

