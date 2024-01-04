Early-morning DUI chase through Lawrence ends with S.D. man in custody

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning chase through Lawrence led to the arrest of a South Dakota man with an outstanding warrant when they found he was under the influence and had drugs in his possession.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4, the Lawrence Police Department requested its aid in a chase that began in North Lawrence and continued over the Kansas River Bridge then westbound onto Sixth St.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies were able to conduct a tactical vehicle intervention in the 2500 block of W. 6th St. to put an end to the pursuit.

As a result, the Sheriff’s Office said the driver, Dominique R. Balleard, 25, of Sioux Falls, S.D., was arrested and booked into the Douglas Co. Jail on:

  • Flee or attempt to elude - five or more moving violations
  • Driving under the influence
  • Possession of a hallucinogenic drug
  • Outstanding warrant out of South Dakota

As of Noon on Thursday, Balleard remains behind bars on a $4,250 bond for his Kansas crimes and no bond listed for his South Dakota warrant.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

