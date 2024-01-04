Departure ceremony scheduled for deploying soldiers of Kansas Army National Guard

A departure ceremony is scheduled for deploying soldiers of the Kansas Army National Guard.
A departure ceremony is scheduled for deploying soldiers of the Kansas Army National Guard.(Pixabay)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A departure ceremony is scheduled for deploying soldiers of the Kansas Army National Guard.

Officials with the Kansas Army National Guard said soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 635th Armor Regiment and the 170th Maintenance Company will be honored in a departure ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 14. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the Stormont Vail Events Center located at One Expocenter Dr. in Topeka, Kan. Doors will open at 9 a.m.

“Kansas soldiers make tremendous sacrifices, and I admire those who choose to serve,” Governor Kelly said. “The best wishes of every Kansan go with these fine Citizen-Soldiers. We pledge to give their families all our support while they’re deployed.”

Kansas Army National Guard officials said the 1-635th and 170th MC are deploying in support of Operation Spartan Shield under the command of Lt. Col. Matthew Holler. The unit’s mission is to train military partners and provide an enduring presence that promotes peace and stability.

“I am proud of each of these soldiers and humbled by their commitment to the National Guard,” said Holler.

Officials with the National Guard noted the 1st Battalion, 635th Armor Regiment is headquartered in Kansas City with detachments in Emporia, Junction City, Lawrence, Manhattan and Wichita. The 170th Maintenance Company is headquartered in Wichita.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Every member of police force resigns after tribal agency arrives for assessment
Topeka Police are investigating a suspicious death in the 600 Blk. of SW 14th St.
Suspicious death dubbed Topeka’s 35th homicide of 2023
David Newton, 54, and Ruth McCracken, 41, were arrested for possession of drugs in Shawnee Co.
Two Topeka residents arrested for possession of drugs following search warrant
Top: Chelsea Townsend, William Gerety Bottom: Isaiah Myers, David Delgadillo
New Year’s plans foiled for 4 as drugs found during Shawnee Co. incidents

Latest News

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman watches during the first half of an NCAA college...
K-State names Conor Riley new Offensive Coordinator, adds Matt Wells to staff
Authorities are attempting to locate runaway juveniles listed as Aaliyah A. Freeman, 14, of...
Authorities attempting to locate runaway juveniles from Shawnee Co. area
Kansas safety Kenny Logan Jr. (1) celebrates with defensive lineman Austin Booker (9) after...
KU's Austin Booker declares for 2024 NFL Draft
FILE
Kansas Chamber releases its goals for upcoming legislative session