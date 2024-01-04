Departure ceremony scheduled for deploying soldiers of Kansas Army National Guard

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A departure ceremony is scheduled for deploying soldiers of the Kansas Army National Guard.

Officials with the Kansas Army National Guard said soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 635th Armor Regiment and the 170th Maintenance Company will be honored in a departure ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 14. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the Stormont Vail Events Center located at One Expocenter Dr. in Topeka, Kan. Doors will open at 9 a.m.

“Kansas soldiers make tremendous sacrifices, and I admire those who choose to serve,” Governor Kelly said. “The best wishes of every Kansan go with these fine Citizen-Soldiers. We pledge to give their families all our support while they’re deployed.”

Kansas Army National Guard officials said the 1-635th and 170th MC are deploying in support of Operation Spartan Shield under the command of Lt. Col. Matthew Holler. The unit’s mission is to train military partners and provide an enduring presence that promotes peace and stability.

“I am proud of each of these soldiers and humbled by their commitment to the National Guard,” said Holler.

Officials with the National Guard noted the 1st Battalion, 635th Armor Regiment is headquartered in Kansas City with detachments in Emporia, Junction City, Lawrence, Manhattan and Wichita. The 170th Maintenance Company is headquartered in Wichita.

