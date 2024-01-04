Defective headlight leads to Topeka man’s second Jackson Co. arrest in a year

Christopher Clinton
Christopher Clinton(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars in Jackson Co. for the second time in just under a year for similar drug offenses.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31, law enforcement officials stopped a white passenger car near 126th Rd. and Highway 75 for a defective headlight.

During the stop, drug paraphernalia was seen in plain sight as deputies spoke with those inside. A probable cause search then found methamphetamine, a hallucinogenic drug and drug paraphernalia.

As a result, the Sheriff’s Office said Christopher J. Clinton, 41, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Jackson Co. Jail on:

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of a hallucinogenic drug
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Defective headlamps on a motor vehicle

As of Thursday, Clinton remains behind bars on a $5,000 bond.

WIBW records indicate that Clinton was arrested in February of 2023 in Jackson Co. under similar circumstances with similar accusations of distribution of opiates, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, felony interference with law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia and other traffic offenses.

