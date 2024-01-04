City of Topeka urges drivers to give street crews room ahead of winter weather

Drivers are being asked to give street crews room as they pre-treat bridges and roads ahead of...
Drivers are being asked to give street crews room as they pre-treat bridges and roads ahead of winter weather.(David Goldman | AP Photo/David Goldman)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers are being asked to give street crews room as they pre-treat bridges and roads ahead of winter weather.

City of Topeka officials announced that with snow chances in the forecast for Friday, Jan. 5, City of Topeka crews are spending the afternoon pre-treating bridges and roads that are prone to freeze. Drivers are asked to slow down and give crews room.

City of Topeka officials said city crews are on standby and monitoring forecasts and will report when the snow event starts.

Learn more about the city’s snow removal plans and policies HERE.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Every member of police force resigns after tribal agency arrives for assessment
Topeka Police are investigating a suspicious death in the 600 Blk. of SW 14th St.
Suspicious death dubbed Topeka’s 35th homicide of 2023
David Newton, 54, and Ruth McCracken, 41, were arrested for possession of drugs in Shawnee Co.
Two Topeka residents arrested for possession of drugs following search warrant
Top: Chelsea Townsend, William Gerety Bottom: Isaiah Myers, David Delgadillo
New Year’s plans foiled for 4 as drugs found during Shawnee Co. incidents

Latest News

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, said support for Ukraine and Israel is important in budget...
Sen. Moran expresses continued support for Ukraine as budget talks continue
Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, said support for Ukraine and Israel is important in budget...
Sen. Moran expresses continued support for Ukraine as budget talks continue
Juliet Abdel is the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce's new President. She most recently...
New Topeka Chamber leader settling in to new role
Juliet Abdel is the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce's new President. She most recently...
New Topeka Chamber leader settling in to new role