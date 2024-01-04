City of Topeka urges drivers to give street crews room ahead of winter weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers are being asked to give street crews room as they pre-treat bridges and roads ahead of winter weather.

City of Topeka officials announced that with snow chances in the forecast for Friday, Jan. 5, City of Topeka crews are spending the afternoon pre-treating bridges and roads that are prone to freeze. Drivers are asked to slow down and give crews room.

City of Topeka officials said city crews are on standby and monitoring forecasts and will report when the snow event starts.

Learn more about the city’s snow removal plans and policies HERE.

