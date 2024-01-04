Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office shares 2023 annual statistics

BROWN COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office is sharing its annual statistics for 2023.

Brown County Sheriff’s Office said the dispatch center received about 4,654 emergency calls, which averages about 13 calls per day. Total number of calls other than 911 to dispatch was about 47,663 or 131 calls per day on average. When combined, over 50,000 total calls were handled by dispatchers in 2023, which average to 137 calls per day.

The Sheriff’s Office dispatches for the City of Hiawatha, Town and Country Ambulance, Squad 48, multiple fire departments, tribal police and Brown County deputies.

Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office said dispatchers have a huge responsibility for fielding multiple calls, obtaining information and forwarding that information to responding agencies. These positions are some of the hardest to fill, stress is extremely high and dealing with individuals who are frightened, angry or upset is a challenge.

Brown Co. officials said they are very fortunate to have the caliber of dispatchers that they currently have. Recently, dispatchers have been classified as first responders in the state of Kansas and I supported this effort wholeheartedly.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the following are a majority of statistics of occurrences that were initiated or assisted by Brown Co. deputies. Over 7200 occurrences for 2023, in which deputeies were involved in, which is about 20 per day on average. They have also noticed an alarming increase in drug cases from 2022. DUI/drug cases increased by almost 50% in 2023 with 185 compared to 2022 with 123 cases.

Brown Co. officials said the public has expressed many concerns about holding those accountable who participate in illegal drug use in Brown Co. and they will continue to do so in 2024.

Accident reports--1 fatality, 203 accidents

Animal Calls - 144

Assist other Agency Calls - 318

Assault/Battery Calls - 22

Building Checks - 155

Burglary Calls - 5

Car Seat/CINC - 62

Civic Calls - 26

Community Policing - 68

Criminal Damage to Property - 13

Criminal Threat/Trespass - 4

Drone Deployments - 10

Illegal Dumping - 17

Fire Assist - 17

Funeral Escort - 35

Informational/Miscellaneous - 1562

Medical - 83

Pedestrian Check - 31

Offender Registration - 348

Narcotics/DUIs - 185

Reckless Driving/Traffic Complaints - 140

Subpoena Service - 1320

Suspicious Vehicle/Person - 52

Theft - 34

Traffic Stops - 1488

VIN - 234

Warrants - 166

Welfare Check - 98

Vehicle Lock Outs/Vehicle Checks - 423

Brown Co. officials said each deputy patrols an average of 150-200 miles per shift, going through the small towns almost daily. Deputies are responsible for serving papers, traffic stops, rendering aid to citizens, answering complaints, working cases, making arrests, serving warrants, investigations, attending minimum 40 hours of continuing education, Sheriff briefings, testifying in court, properly maintenance to their vehicles, and more. Vehicle stops are an important part of crime deterrents as officer presence is not favored by those who choose to break the law.

Officials with the Sheriff’s Office indicated the jail portion of the Sheriff’s Office booked in over 450 different inmates in 2023 with an average daily population of about 18. These inmates are all arrests of Brown Co. entities. Very seldom do they house any out of county inmates and if so, is done for a very short period of time under special circumstances.

Jail staff are responsible for many areas of the jail and have many duties. Jail staff duties include inmate observation, booking, timely jail inmate checks and documentation, preparing meals, kitchen and utensil clean-up, general upkeep, taking inmates to court, visitation washing inmate uniforms, handling inmate complaints or concerns, medical observation, jail maintenance and more.

Higher food costs have been a challenge to operate under the current budget but they have an obligation to meet the dietary requirements of inmates.

Brown Co. officials said the “No Hunger Summer” program was offered to children and families during the summer months. This project has brought together some dedicated volunteers to make sure kids have noon meals during the week, so hunger wouldn’t be an option. They average about 100 sack lunches per day throughout the summer and is operated at no cost to county residents. They are fortunate to have a core group of volunteers who take an active part of help children.

Sheriff’s Office officials indicated their car seat program has helped more than 900 families to provide safe travel for children in the last 14 years. This program is funded through grants from the state and onations from the public. They also inspect car seats and provide safety information to parents and caregivers about the importance of proper car seat use, installation and care. They have three staff members who are CPS Techs and one who is a CPS instructor. They have partnered with Amberwell and their technicians to broaden services to the public.

Brown Co. officials said they have been participants of the National Takeback even since its inception about 10 years ago and have turned in more than 3,000 pounds of medication to be destroyed by the DEA. By active participation, they have an avenue to individuals who can drop off medication at any time for proper disposal.

Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office indicated they have certified about 1,900 high school students and staff in First Aid, CPR and AED through the Teen Lifesaver Initiative. This is provided at no cost to the student or staff members. This is provided at no cost to the students or staff members. Brown Co. authorities have been certifying students for the last nine years through the generosity of the Ruth and Roger Wolf Charitable Trust, grants and other donations.

They have six certified instructors at the Sheriff’s Office. They are classified as a Training Facility by Kansas CPR, which will allow them to certify their instructors in house. By providing these life-saving skills, they have enabled the students to render aid to each other in case of an active shooter situation, vehicle accident, farming accident, while babysitting or family medical emergency. They have had several students and staff inform Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office that they had actually put these skills to tuse and have saved lives. This also provides the Sheriff’s Office the opportunity to work with students at a different level in hopes to inspire them to pursue a career in law enforcement or emergency services.

The generosity of supporters of the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office enabled them to purchase a drone several years ago. The drove was 100% funded by donations and has been used on various situations in the county and surrounding counties. They have specific staff that train regularly so they can keep up to date on operation and maintenance. This is a resource that they would have been unable to have without the community support and they appreciate the support.

Officials with Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office said by information and education the county residents about scams circulating the area, they have a much safer county and have very few victims when it comes to money loss or identity theft due to scammers. Many residents have thanked the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office for coordinating and forwarding this information to the public so they can be kept up to date.

Brown Co. Sheriff John Merchant said since being elected as Sheriff, Brown Co. deputies have worked many major cases involving successful prosecution as well as protecting and serving the citizens of Brown Co. in a professional manner.

Sheriff Merchant noted he would like to express his sincere thank you to all county residents for their cooperation and support of the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office. Many are very comfortable reporting issues that happen within the county which helps deputies solve crime due to increased patrol and passing on of the information to the appropriate authorities. They have made and solved many cases due to the fact that the community trusts them when they share information.

“It has always been my goal to provide Brown County citizens with the best employees and service possible and to make sure your concerns and issues are met satisfactorily,” said Sheriff Merchant. “I will always do my best to make Brown County a safer place to live and raise a family.”

