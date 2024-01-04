Authorities attempting to locate runaway juveniles from Shawnee Co. area

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate runaway juveniles.

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office officials announced around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4 that Aaliyah A. Freeman, 14, of Topeka, was reported as a runaway on Thursday, Dec. 7. She is described as a Black female, approximately 5′ 1″ tall, 116 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in the Montara area.

In addition, the Sheriff’s Office said Angelo T. Bray, 16, of Auburn, was another juvenile who was reported as a runaway on Friday, Dec. 22. He is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5′ 2″ tall, 128 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office indicated it is believed that Freeman and Bray are together.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Freeman or Bray is asked to contact the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200 or our Criminal Investigations Division at detectiveleads@snco.us.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.