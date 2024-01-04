5 dogs, 2 cats rescued from SE Topeka house fire caused by electrical issue

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five dogs and two cats were rescued from a house fire in Southeast Topeka after an electrical malfunction sparked a blaze in the garage.

The Topeka Fire Department says that around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3, emergency crews were called to 2817 SE Jefferson St. with reports of a fire. When they arrived, they found smoke billowing from all sides of the home.

Firefighters said they were able to enter the house and search for occupants, but later learned no one had been home at the time of the fire.

Crews indicated a large blaze was found in the garage and they were able to extinguish it, keeping it contained to the original structure.

TFD noted that five dogs and two cats were also rescued from the home.

Investigators said they found the fire to be accidental as it was sparked by an electrical malfunction. The fire cost the homeowners around $33,000. Working smoke detectors were not found in the home.

