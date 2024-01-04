2 taken to hospital after rear-end collision leads to 4-car pileup on I-35

MERRIAM, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were taken to a Kansas City hospital after a rear-end collision led to a 4-car pileup on I-35.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 229.4 on northbound I-35 - just north of Johnson Dr. - with reports of a 4-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2008 Ford F550 driven by Rory S. Wynes, 62, of Stewartsville, Mo., a 2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse driven by Wilson A. Sanchez Pineda, 18, a 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Iris J. Videa Izaguire, 26, and a 2014 Nissan Altima driven by Gonzalo Gonzalez Limon, 24, of Dallas, had all been headed north on the interstate.

KHP said Gonalez Limon’s, Videa Izaguire’s and Sanchez Pineda’s vehicles all slowed with traffic. Meanwhile, Wynes struck the rear of Sinchez Pineda’s Eclipse which caused his car to collide with Videa Izaguire’s and her SUV to collide with Gonzalez Limon’s Altima.

First responders said Sanchez Pineda sustained suspected serious injuries and was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center along with his passenger, Yeimi Y. Mejia Robles, 18, who sustained suspected minor injuries. A juvenile was also in the vehicle, however, information about their identity or possible injuries has not been released.

KHP said no other injuries were reported and everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

