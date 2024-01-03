Woman, 23, killed after deer crashes through car windshield

By WLBT Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Authorities say a 23-year-old woman was killed after a deer crashed through a car windshield on a Mississippi highway.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the accident happened Tuesday morning on US-61 South near Old Colony Road in Claiborne County.

WLBT reports that a Chevrolet Cavalier hit a deer. The animal then hit a Nissan Maxima, entering through the car’s windshield.

A passenger in the Maxima, 23-year-old Amanda Taylor, of Jackson, was killed in the incident.

Copyright 2024 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Crews were on the scene of a car-motorcycle crash early on Dec. 21, 2023.
Motorcycle driver hit in late December pronounced dead at Topeka hospital
Wayne Partridge
Berryton man starts 2024 behind bars after multiple child sex crimes reported
Top: Chelsea Townsend, William Gerety Bottom: Isaiah Myers, David Delgadillo
New Year’s plans foiled for 4 as drugs found during Shawnee Co. incidents
Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Trisha Garmany
Highway 75 traffic stop leads to discovery of fentanyl on wanted woman

Latest News

Topeka High senior Adam Krohe gives back at school and in the community
Good Kids - Topeka High Senior Standout
Topeka Capital-Journal transitioning to postal delivery in late January
Topeka Capital-Journal transitioning to postal delivery in late January
New Topeka City Council members sworn-in
New Topeka City Council members sworn-in
Kansas wide receiver Luke Grimm (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against UNLV during...
Two star receivers announce returns to KU football in 2024