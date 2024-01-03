Wednesday forecast: Near seasonal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The main concern will be the freezing fog this morning and the question being how quickly will the fog dissipate leading to mostly sunny skies. There is another low risk of freezing fog Thursday morning otherwise snow moves in by Friday. As of now the dense fog advisory expires at noon.

Taking Action:

Give yourself extra time this morning (and possibly tomorrow morning) to get to your destination if you’re going to be out early due to freezing fog.

Have your sunglasses handy especially for this afternoon, there will be some areas that don’t get sun but there will be several areas that do.

Monitoring 2 storm systems that will bring accumulating snow to the area and lead to hazardous roads Friday through Saturday morning then again early next week. Keep checking back daily for updates to specific details.

As the focus continues to be on the 2 storm systems that will bring snow to the area, the higher impact one will be the storm for early next week. That doesn’t mean we ignore the one Friday into Friday night, we have to prepare for both. Not only is the one early next week expected to come with more precipitation overall, it is after the weekend so very important that if you’re not one that pays much attention to news or weather on weekends, you don’t do that this time around. Please make sure you’re staying updated at the very least on Sunday to get the latest on what to expect for the start of the week.

Normal High: 40/Normal Low: 21 (WIBW)

Today: Freezing fog this morning, mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Highs will depend on how quickly fog dissipates and how much sun we get. Highs could be stuck in the mid 30s in some spots but most areas will be in the upper 30s-low 40s. Winds NW/N around 5 mph.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Low chance of freezing fog, not expected to be as widespread as this morning. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds NE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s-low 40s. Winds E/SE 5-10 mph.

As of now most of the morning hours Friday will be dry but this will continue to be monitored with snow moving in by the afternoon and winding down by the evening. As of now (this will change or at least be more specific on where the heavier snow will be) but think most areas will get a Trace to 1″.

The weekend will be dry with more sun Sunday vs Saturday and highs slightly warmer. Winds will be around 10 mph both days before increasing Sunday night. This could be a concern with the snow storm early next week, it will come with wind so certainly an aspect of the forecast that will make it more of a concern.

Snow is likely Monday through Tuesday morning with dry conditions by Tuesday afternoon and keeping temperatures cooler due to the expected snow by Wednesday compared to what they otherwise would be if we didn’t have snow.

One other aspect of note with both storm systems is that temperatures will be above freezing for much of the daytime hours which will limit how much is able to accumulate especially since we’ve been mild recently and at least for now soil temperatures are in the mid 30s. So the focus will be on the intensity of the snow as it falls and how much of it will fall at night when we lose the solar radiation of the sun.

