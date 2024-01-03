WATCH: Clark County District Court judge attacked during sentencing hearing

WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Clark County District Court judge and a marshal were both injured Wednesday afternoon when a defendant leaped over the bench and attacked the judge.

The Clark County District Court Public Information Officer tells FOX5 the stunning incident was captured on the courtroom cameras.

We’re told it happened as Judge Mary Kay Holthus sentenced Deobra Redden on a charge of attempted battery with substantial bodily harm.

In the video, Redden’s attorney asks for probation for his client, but Judge Holthus responds “I think it’s time he got a taste of something else.”

At that point, the video shows the defendant leaping over the bench, arms and legs wide, landing on top of the judge and toppling her chair. She did get hurt but did not go to the hospital. A marshal was injured and is hospitalized in stable condition.

In a statement, Court PIO Mary Ann Price writes:

“We commend the heroic acts of her staff, law enforcement, and all others who subdued the defendant. The court remains committed to a safe and secure courthouse and courtrooms. We are reviewing all our protocols and will do whatever is necessary to protect the judiciary, the public and our employees.”

Redden is facing a new round of charges following the attack.

One count of battery on a protected person resulting in substantial bodily harm

Two counts of battery on a protected person

One additional count of Battery

The suspect is due back in court on the new battery charges Thursday.

This is a developing story.

