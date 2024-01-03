Two Topeka residents arrested for possession of drugs following search warrant

David Newton, 54, and Ruth McCracken, 41, were arrested for possession of drugs in Shawnee Co.
David Newton, 54, and Ruth McCracken, 41, were arrested for possession of drugs in Shawnee Co.(Shawnee County Department of Corrections)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka residents were arrested for possession of drugs following a search warrant in Shawnee Co.

Topeka Police Department officials said members of their Narcotics Search Unit served a search warrant on Wednesday, Jan. 3 in the 200 block of NW Gordon St. related to an ongoing investigation. While conducting the search warrant, officers located methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and stolen property.

Topeka Police Department as a result, David Newton, 54, and Ruth McCracken, 41, were taken to the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections for the following:

David Newton

  • Possession of Methamphetamine
  • Possession of a Stimulant
  • Possession of Cocaine
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Possession of Stolen Property
  • Possession of Distribution Drug Paraphernalia
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Ruth McCracken

  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

