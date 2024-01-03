Two Topeka residents arrested for possession of drugs following search warrant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka residents were arrested for possession of drugs following a search warrant in Shawnee Co.

Topeka Police Department officials said members of their Narcotics Search Unit served a search warrant on Wednesday, Jan. 3 in the 200 block of NW Gordon St. related to an ongoing investigation. While conducting the search warrant, officers located methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and stolen property.

Topeka Police Department as a result, David Newton, 54, and Ruth McCracken, 41, were taken to the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections for the following:

David Newton

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of a Stimulant

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Stolen Property

Possession of Distribution Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Ruth McCracken

Possession of drug paraphernalia

