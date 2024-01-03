Two Topeka residents arrested for possession of drugs following search warrant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka residents were arrested for possession of drugs following a search warrant in Shawnee Co.
Topeka Police Department officials said members of their Narcotics Search Unit served a search warrant on Wednesday, Jan. 3 in the 200 block of NW Gordon St. related to an ongoing investigation. While conducting the search warrant, officers located methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and stolen property.
Topeka Police Department as a result, David Newton, 54, and Ruth McCracken, 41, were taken to the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections for the following:
David Newton
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of a Stimulant
- Possession of Cocaine
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Stolen Property
- Possession of Distribution Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Ruth McCracken
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
