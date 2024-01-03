Two star receivers announce returns to KU football in 2024

Kansas wide receiver Luke Grimm (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against UNLV during...
Kansas wide receiver Luke Grimm (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against UNLV during the second half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Phoenix. Kansas won 49-36. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas football is officially bringing back two of its best offensive players in 2024.

Star wide receivers Lawrence Arnold and Luke Grimm, who made huge impacts in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl victory last week, announced via Twitter/X on Tuesday they’d both be returning for their fifth seasons.

First, Arnold made it official, saying he’s got unfinished business with the Jayhawks.

Then a few hours later, Grimm did the same, saying he wants to run it back in 2024.

The two combined for nearly 300 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns en route to KU’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl victory on December 26th.

Overall in 2023, Arnold led the Jayhawks with a total of 782 yards and 6 touchdowns on 44 receptions.

Meanwhile, Grimm finished the 2023 season with 555 yards and 6 touchdowns on 33 receptions.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Crews were on the scene of a car-motorcycle crash early on Dec. 21, 2023.
Motorcycle driver hit in late December pronounced dead at Topeka hospital
Wayne Partridge
Berryton man starts 2024 behind bars after multiple child sex crimes reported
Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Top: Chelsea Townsend, William Gerety Bottom: Isaiah Myers, David Delgadillo
New Year’s plans foiled for 4 as drugs found during Shawnee Co. incidents
Snow chance on Friday
Snow chances arrive Thursday night

Latest News

Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang talks to his team during the first half of an NCAA college...
K-State men’s basketball beats Chicago State to close out non-conference play
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold waits to run onto the field with his team before an NCAA...
Kansas football loses offensive lineman to the portal
Kansas State guard Emilee Ebert during an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4,...
Former K-State and Frankfort standout to play for Oklahoma State
Emporia State's Darius Yohe named MIAA Men's Basketball Player of the Week
Emporia State’s Yohe named MIAA Athlete of the Week