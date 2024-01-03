Two star receivers announce returns to KU football in 2024

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas football is officially bringing back two of its best offensive players in 2024.

Star wide receivers Lawrence Arnold and Luke Grimm, who made huge impacts in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl victory last week, announced via Twitter/X on Tuesday they’d both be returning for their fifth seasons.

First, Arnold made it official, saying he’s got unfinished business with the Jayhawks.

Then a few hours later, Grimm did the same, saying he wants to run it back in 2024.

The two combined for nearly 300 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns en route to KU’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl victory on December 26th.

Overall in 2023, Arnold led the Jayhawks with a total of 782 yards and 6 touchdowns on 44 receptions.

Meanwhile, Grimm finished the 2023 season with 555 yards and 6 touchdowns on 33 receptions.

