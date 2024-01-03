Topeka Police investigating suspicious death

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating a suspicious death in the 600 Blk. of SW 14th St.

Police responded to a check welfare call shortly before 5:55 p.m. on Jan. 2.

Upon arrival at the scene, a deceased individual was located.

The deceased individual will be identified after next of kin has been notified,

The investigation is ongoing and we will provide more information as it becomes available.

