Three-vehicle collision slows traffic Wednesday morning on I-70 in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A three-vehicle collision slowed rush-hour traffic Wednesday morning on eastbound Interstate 70 near downtown Topeka.

The crash was reported around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday on eastbound I-70 jusr west of the S.W. 1st Street exit near downtown Topeka.

Traffic was allowed to proceed slowly in the right lane of eastbound I-70.

No injuries were reported.

