Three-vehicle collision slows traffic Wednesday morning on I-70 in Topeka
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A three-vehicle collision slowed rush-hour traffic Wednesday morning on eastbound Interstate 70 near downtown Topeka.
The crash was reported around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday on eastbound I-70 jusr west of the S.W. 1st Street exit near downtown Topeka.
Traffic was allowed to proceed slowly in the right lane of eastbound I-70.
No injuries were reported.
Check wibw.com later for more details.
Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.