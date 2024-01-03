Three-vehicle collision slows traffic Wednesday morning on I-70 in Topeka

A three-vehicle collision slowed rush-hour traffic Wednesday morning on eastbound Interstate...
A three-vehicle collision slowed rush-hour traffic Wednesday morning on eastbound Interstate 70 just west of the S.W. 1st Street exit near downtown Topeka.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A three-vehicle collision slowed rush-hour traffic Wednesday morning on eastbound Interstate 70 near downtown Topeka.

The crash was reported around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday on eastbound I-70 jusr west of the S.W. 1st Street exit near downtown Topeka.

Traffic was allowed to proceed slowly in the right lane of eastbound I-70.

No injuries were reported.

Check wibw.com later for more details.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Crews were on the scene of a car-motorcycle crash early on Dec. 21, 2023.
Motorcycle driver hit in late December pronounced dead at Topeka hospital
Top: Chelsea Townsend, William Gerety Bottom: Isaiah Myers, David Delgadillo
New Year’s plans foiled for 4 as drugs found during Shawnee Co. incidents
Wayne Partridge
Berryton man starts 2024 behind bars after multiple child sex crimes reported
Trisha Garmany
Highway 75 traffic stop leads to discovery of fentanyl on wanted woman

Latest News

A photo provided by the City of Overland Park, Kansas Government on Facebook.
Overland Park found to be one of the best cities to keep resolutions in
Errors persist with the Kansas court access portal on Jan. 3, 2023.
Kansas public access court reopens, however, errors persist
FILE
Newborn visitation restrictions announced at Newman as respiratory illness rises
FILE
10-33 Foundation moves to Kansas under leadership of Jefferson Co. Fire Chief