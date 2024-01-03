Three employees rewarded with promotions at Kansas Health Institute

Left to right: Emma Uridge, C.H.E.S., Cynthia Snyder, M.A., and Kaci Cink, M.P.H. were...
Left to right: Emma Uridge, C.H.E.S., Cynthia Snyder, M.A., and Kaci Cink, M.P.H. were rewarded with promotions at Kansas Health Institute.(Kansas Health Institute)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three employees were rewarded with promotions at Kansas Health Institute.

Kansas Health Institute (KHI) announced on Wednesday, Jan. 3 that three people were elected for excellence in research, leadership and innovation.

KHI officials said these three staff members played important roles in furthering research and information surrounding health policy in Kansas.

KHI officials indicated Cynthia Snyder, M.A., has been promoted to senior analyst from analyst. She will continue to build on her research interest in health workforce, while furthering KHI’s focus on a wide range of health policy research topics, such as health coverage.

“Cynthia has done outstanding work toward helping policymakers and others better understand the impact of workforce shortages as they relate to the health and well-being of residents,” said Kari Bruffett, KHI President and CEO. “She also has played an integral role in the facilitation of conversations on topics such as immunizations.”

KHI Strategy Team Leader Linda Sheppard also commented on Snyder’s promotion.

“Cynthia has a strong work ethic,” said Sheppard. “She’s a professional, has a positive attitude and has consistently shown the ability to ‘role with the punches’ with grace and good humor.”

KHI officials said additional promotions include Kaci Cink, M.P.H., and Emma Uridge, C.H.E.S. They were previously serving KHI as research assistants but are now analysts.

“Kaci plays a critical role in our research operation, particularly for quantitative research,” said Wen-Chieh Lin, KHI Research Director. “She has established her technical expertise, expanded knowledge in data sources, developed analysis plans for projects, been involved in conceptualizing projects and become familiar with several topic areas.”

Officials indicated Cink recently completed her master’s degree in public health while maintaining full-time employment at KHI. She will continue on interactive data mapping to help residents better understand local health impacts of policy decisions.

Uridge is also being recognized for her hard work and dedication to further KHI’s mission. Her supervisor is excited for Uridge’s promotion.

“Emma has a genuine enthusiasm for the goal and mission of KHI and a curious mind, which makes her open to take on new tasks and challenges,” said Sheppard.

KHI officials said their staff members have a wide range of expertise on health-related topics.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Crews were on the scene of a car-motorcycle crash early on Dec. 21, 2023.
Motorcycle driver hit in late December pronounced dead at Topeka hospital
Top: Chelsea Townsend, William Gerety Bottom: Isaiah Myers, David Delgadillo
New Year’s plans foiled for 4 as drugs found during Shawnee Co. incidents
Wayne Partridge
Berryton man starts 2024 behind bars after multiple child sex crimes reported
Topeka Police are investigating a suspicious death in the 600 Blk. of SW 14th St.
Suspicious death dubbed Topeka’s 35th homicide of 2023
Trisha Garmany
Highway 75 traffic stop leads to discovery of fentanyl on wanted woman

Latest News

Laird Noller Companies is planning to open a coffeehouse and deli in Topeka, Kan.
Laird Noller Companies to open coffeehouse, deli in Topeka
FILE - Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill attends a practice session in Frankfurt,...
Firefighters battle blaze at Tyreek Hill’s Florida estate
FILE - Chiefs’ Harrison Butker reflects on career-high 6 field goals
Butker named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after comeback against Bengals
FILE - (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Kansans round out 2023 with thousands in their pockets thanks to lottery tickets