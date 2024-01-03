Three employees rewarded with promotions at Kansas Health Institute

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three employees were rewarded with promotions at Kansas Health Institute.

Kansas Health Institute (KHI) announced on Wednesday, Jan. 3 that three people were elected for excellence in research, leadership and innovation.

KHI officials said these three staff members played important roles in furthering research and information surrounding health policy in Kansas.

KHI officials indicated Cynthia Snyder, M.A., has been promoted to senior analyst from analyst. She will continue to build on her research interest in health workforce, while furthering KHI’s focus on a wide range of health policy research topics, such as health coverage.

“Cynthia has done outstanding work toward helping policymakers and others better understand the impact of workforce shortages as they relate to the health and well-being of residents,” said Kari Bruffett, KHI President and CEO. “She also has played an integral role in the facilitation of conversations on topics such as immunizations.”

KHI Strategy Team Leader Linda Sheppard also commented on Snyder’s promotion.

“Cynthia has a strong work ethic,” said Sheppard. “She’s a professional, has a positive attitude and has consistently shown the ability to ‘role with the punches’ with grace and good humor.”

KHI officials said additional promotions include Kaci Cink, M.P.H., and Emma Uridge, C.H.E.S. They were previously serving KHI as research assistants but are now analysts.

“Kaci plays a critical role in our research operation, particularly for quantitative research,” said Wen-Chieh Lin, KHI Research Director. “She has established her technical expertise, expanded knowledge in data sources, developed analysis plans for projects, been involved in conceptualizing projects and become familiar with several topic areas.”

Officials indicated Cink recently completed her master’s degree in public health while maintaining full-time employment at KHI. She will continue on interactive data mapping to help residents better understand local health impacts of policy decisions.

Uridge is also being recognized for her hard work and dedication to further KHI’s mission. Her supervisor is excited for Uridge’s promotion.

“Emma has a genuine enthusiasm for the goal and mission of KHI and a curious mind, which makes her open to take on new tasks and challenges,” said Sheppard.

KHI officials said their staff members have a wide range of expertise on health-related topics.

