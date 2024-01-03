Reconstruction project to improve safety on Highway 24

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Driving down Highway 24 in North Topeka is looking a bit different these days as a major reconstruction project is underway.

Viewers asked 13 News why trees were being removed and the bluffs cut back for what was initially thought to be a simple repaving project. KDOT officials explain that it’s much larger in scope.

“We are going to be laying back the back slopes through the cut area there on either side of K-4, pushing the ditches further away trying to improve a little bit on the drainage but mostly about improving safety for the travelers on US 24,” says Steve Baalman, metro engineer for KDOT.

The five-phased project stretches over roughly six miles of the highway between Kansas Ave. and Grantville.

“At its heart is a pavement replacement project, but we decided to make some practical improvements,” he says.

Phase one started in the fall of 2023 and will see the reconstruction of the frontage roads running parallel to Highway 24.

“Once we’re finished with that frontage road reconstruction, we’re going to be moving into the next phase which is closing US 24 up the middle, putting all of the traffic on us 24 onto the frontage roads to carry that traffic while we reconstruct up in the middle,” Baalman explains.

Baalman says his traffic management concerns are minimal, despite other ongoing projects.

“It shouldn’t be that big of an issue,” he says. “However, we’re going to be doing this project at the same time that we’re working on Polk Quincy viaduct and we’re using the I 470 Corridor the the Kansas turnpike and I 470 on the southwest side of town as the more formal detour for through traffic. It will create stress for those brief periods where there may be a closure. But other than that we’re pretty confident this this should work,” he says.

The $64M project is expected to enhance safety, access, and economic development opportunities in the area.

With crash statistics sitting higher than statewide comparisons, safety is top-of-mind.

“The sheer number of wide-open intersections in that segment contributes to the accident rate that you see, anecdotally speaking,” says Baalman.

The project is expected to wrap up in 2027.

