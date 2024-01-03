Police hunt for equipment stolen in Downtown Emporia on New Year’s morning

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials in Emporia are on the hunt for work equipment stolen from a downtown business on New Year’s morning.

Emporia Main Street says it needs the public’s help to identify two individuals who stole a Big Tex dump trailer from a local business owner.

Officials indicated that the theft occurred around 5:25 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1, behind a warehouse in downtown Emporia at 427 Merchant St.

Emporia Main Street noted that the car and truck pictured were both part of the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident has been urged to report it to the Emporia Police Department at 620-343-4200.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Crews were on the scene of a car-motorcycle crash early on Dec. 21, 2023.
Motorcycle driver hit in late December pronounced dead at Topeka hospital
Top: Chelsea Townsend, William Gerety Bottom: Isaiah Myers, David Delgadillo
New Year’s plans foiled for 4 as drugs found during Shawnee Co. incidents
Wayne Partridge
Berryton man starts 2024 behind bars after multiple child sex crimes reported
Topeka Police are investigating a suspicious death in the 600 Blk. of SW 14th St.
Suspicious death dubbed Topeka’s 35th homicide of 2023
Trisha Garmany
Highway 75 traffic stop leads to discovery of fentanyl on wanted woman

Latest News

Newborn visitation restrictions are now in effect at an Emporia hospital as respiratory...
Newborn visitation restrictions announced at Newman as respiratory illness rises
A Philadelphia man is behind Kansas bars after a truck inspection led Troopers to find he was...
Philadelphia man arrested after inspection finds out-of-state warrant for rape
A Topeka police car was rear-ended in a three-vehicle collision that slowed rush-hour traffic...
Topeka police car rear-ended in three-vehicle collision Wednesday morning on I-70 near downtown
A suspicious death reported in early January has now been dubbed the City of Topeka’s 35th...
Suspicious death dubbed Topeka's 35th homicide of 2023
FILE
Drivers warned of city-wide 20 mph speed limit in Wamego