Police hunt for equipment stolen in Downtown Emporia on New Year’s morning

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials in Emporia are on the hunt for work equipment stolen from a downtown business on New Year’s morning.

Emporia Main Street says it needs the public’s help to identify two individuals who stole a Big Tex dump trailer from a local business owner.

Officials indicated that the theft occurred around 5:25 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1, behind a warehouse in downtown Emporia at 427 Merchant St.

Emporia Main Street noted that the car and truck pictured were both part of the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident has been urged to report it to the Emporia Police Department at 620-343-4200.

