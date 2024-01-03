Philadelphia man arrested after inspection finds out-of-state warrant for rape

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Philadelphia man is behind Kansas bars after a truck inspection led Troopers to find he was wanted for rape and kidnapping in another state.

KVOE reports that around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2, the Kansas Highway Patrol stopped a truck for an inspection at an undisclosed location.

During the inspection, KHP said it found that the driver, identified as Jamshid Bultakov, 29, of Philadelphia, had a warrant out for his arrest.

Troopers said they learned the warrant was for rape and kidnapping out of Fairfield Co., Ohio.

As a result, Bultakov was arrested and booked into the Lyon Co. Jail as a fugitive from justice.

As of Wednesday, Bultakov remains behind bars with no bond listed.

