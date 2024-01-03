Overland Park found to be one of the best cities to keep resolutions in

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report has found that Overland Park is among the best cities in the nation to keep New Year’s resolutions in.

With Americans’ top financial resolution for 2024 set to be “to save money” and “to protect your identity,” personal finance website WalletHub.com says that on Wednesday, Jan. 3, it released its report on 2024′s Best and Worst Cities for Keeping Your New Year’s Resolutions.

To find which cities Americans were more likely to keep their resolutions in, WalletHub said it compared more than 180 cities based on 57 metrics that indicate conduciveness to self-improvement.

The report ranked Overland Park 12th overall with a total score of 63. The city ranked 49th for health resolutions, first for financial resolutions, 8th for school and work resolutions and 10th for bad-habit resolutions.

The city also tied with Columbia, Md., Gilbert, Ariz., Fremont, Cali., and Scottsdale, Ariz., for the city with the highest median annual income.

Meanwhile, Kansas City ranked 91st overall with a total score of 53.2. It ranked 153rd for health resolutions, 31st for financial resolutions, 109th for school and work resolutions and 127th for bad-habit resolutions.

Last in the Sunflower State, Wichita ranked 147th overall with a total score of 47.67. It ranked 164th for health resolutions, 24th for financial resolutions, 112th for school and work resolutions and 160th for bad-habit resolutions.

The report found the best cities to keep resolutions in are as follows:

Seattle, Wash. San Francisco, Cali. Scottsdale, Ariz. Irvine, Cali. San Diego, Cali.

Meanwhile, the worst cities to keep resolutions in were found to be:

Newark, N.J. Shreveport, La. Gulfport, Miss. Jackson, Miss. Augusta, Ga.

To find where other cities ranked or for more information, click HERE.

