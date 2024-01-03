Newborn visitation restrictions announced at Newman as respiratory illness rises

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Newborn visitation restrictions are now in effect at an Emporia hospital as respiratory illnesses are on a seasonal rise.

Newman Regional Health in Emporia announced on Tuesday, Jan. 2, that as respiratory illnesses in the community continue to increase, so too will visitation restrictions on the fourth floor which houses the Labor & Delivery/OB unit.

Newman noted that children under the age of 12 should not be brought to the hospital unless for medical treatment. Siblings under 12 will be given permission to visit after they have been screened by a nurse for symptoms of a cold or fever.

The health network also told visitors they should not come if they have a fever, cough, sore throat, diarrhea or have been exposed to someone with those symptoms in the past week.

Those who have received MMR, Chicken Pox, TDaP or Shingles vaccinations in the past three weeks should also stay home.

“This is an annual practice and is usually lifted at the end of the winter season around March or April,” said a Newman spokesperson.

