New Topeka City Council members sworn-in

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - ”I’m excited just for the ceremonial moment, to be able to have everybody together, and get a picture taken. We have such a hard time getting everybody together, I’m finally glad we’re all in one room to have a quick conversation if need be, but I’m excited about this. New beginnings are always good, change is hard for people sometime, but I think this is a good change and a good direction for our city,” said Marcus Miller.

“A little bit anxious, a little bit nervous, but ready to hit the ground running. There are a lot of issues that we need to tackle in this city, and just getting to this point, I’ve just been waiting and planning, putting together things so that i can be appropriate when it’s time to make the issues for our district,” David Banks said.

District six representative Marcus Miller said he is ready to take on the large workload that is in front of him.

“I’m going to be learning. I know this next six months there’s gonna be a lot coming at me just as I get to understand how the City works. We’ve already had some orientation, but everybody coming here today knows this is a kickoff of a new day, obviously a new year, but a new direction for our City, and like i said, I’m excited to make that happen.”

Councilmember David Banks of district four said he priorities haven’t changed since starting his campaign last year.

“Our city hasn’t grown 10,000 people in 50 years. My focus has been on growth and development, and I know we cannot grow our city, or increase our tax base unless people are moving here and staying here.”

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.