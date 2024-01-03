National nonprofit recommends less disruption as hoax threats disrupt schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As children head back to the classroom after winter break a national nonprofit says less disruption for false threats of violence could make a big impact.

The National Association of School Resource Officers says on Wednesday, Jan. 3, that recently, schools around the U.S. were targeted by an emailed bomb threat on the same day. Districts responded with building lockdowns, evacuations, dismissals and cancellations. While the disruptions to learning are obvious, less so are the emotional impacts and the costs.

According to the NASRO, the best way to combat hoax threats of violence in schools is to prevent the hoax from disrupting the school day.

“When schools close or evacuate for a communicated threat that isn’t credible, the perpetrators get exactly what they want,” said NASRO executive director Mo Canady.

Canady noted that motives can vary from a delayed exam for an unprepared student to pleasure derived from the creation of chaos.

“Regardless of motive, the less disruption a school allows,” Canady continued, “the less perpetrators will be encouraged to send hoax threats.”

Candy explained that evacuations while school is in session are particularly problematic.

“For many threats, including bomb threats, students are usually safer in their classrooms than outside the building,” he said. “If a real attacker knows, for example, that a school will evacuate to a football stadium, they could be waiting to attack students there.”

In these cases, the NASRO said schools that have carefully selected, specifically trained school resource officers on campus have a huge advantage. SROs can greatly reduce the amount of time required to determine if a threat is credible. Hoax threats disrupt schools around the nation at a rate of at least 30 incidents per week according to reports the organization has compiled.

NASRO has suggested all school administrators consult with law enforcement agencies at the local, state and federal levels, including the nearest Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms offices, as plans are developed for responses to communicated threats. The ideal plans will reduce the likelihood of the most disruptive actions, including cancelation of classes, evacuations and early dismissals.

The nonprofit also indicated that the plans will include as much information as possible to be provided to parents as soon as possible. Without official information, parents will believe and react to rumors that paint pictures worse than the actual situation. Parents who do not receive trustworthy information from school administrators often fill school parking lots and try to remove their children from classes.

After a school creates a plan, NASRO said it should invite all potentially affected agencies and organizations to participate in a tabletop exercise to assure plan familiarity and find areas for improvement.

The organization said hoax bomb threats, shooting threats and other empty threats of future school violence are far from harmless. In addition to lost instructional time, they can result in emotional trauma for all members of the school community. These threats can also create overtime expenses for public safety agencies who are required to respond as if the threat is real until proven otherwise.

“NASRO hopes that its recommendations will help communities reduce the disruptions and other negative effects hoax threats cause,” an organization spokesperson concluded.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.