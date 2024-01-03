More than $4.6M directed to six locations for Kansas’s electric vehicle program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $4.6 million will be directed to six locations for Kansas’s electric vehicle program.

Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Jan. 3 that more than $4.6 million in federal funds will be used for the first six locations for the state’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula program. With existing fast-charging stations spread across the I-70 and I-135 corridors, these selected locations will fill gaps in EV charging stations along the state’s major highways and interstate system.

“As more electric cars and trucks make their way onto Kansas roadways, they will need access to adequate charging facilities,” Governor Kelly said. “With these awards, we’ll ensure electric vehicle charging stations are accessible to all Kansans for local and long-distance trips.”

Officials with the Office of the Governor said the awarded projects must provide a minimum of 20% local cash match, bringing the total investment to over $5.8 million. The six new direct current (DC) fast charging stations are awarded to the following Kansas locations:

Emporia, Flying J, 4215 W Hwy 50 (I-35)

Garden City, Love’s, 3285 E U.S. 50 (U.S. 400)

Cherokee, Pete’s, 20 U.S. 400

Fredonia, Pete’s, 2400 E Washington St. (U.S. 400)

Belleville, Love’s, 1356 US Highway 81 (U.S. 81)

Pratt, Casey’s, 1900 E 1st St (U.S. 400)

“These six new stations will give more Kansans the option to drive electric vehicles,” said Tami Alexander, Transportation Electrification Manager at the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT). “KDOT is committed to enhancing the access and convenience for EV users by leveraging the federal match to build a robust, connected, and sustainable EV charging network.”

Officials with Governor Kelly indicated NEVI formula funds require EV charging stations to be located along designated Alternative Fuel Corridors, be available every 50 miles and within one travel mile of the AFC, be capable of providing a minimum of 600 kW of power and charge four vehicles simultaneously. The charging stations must also always be accessible to the public and provide other amenities such as restrooms, food and beverage and shelter from inclement weather. When all AFC’s in the state are certified as fully built out, KDOT may use funds for EV charging infrastructure on any public road or other publicly accessible locations.

Future opportunities will be announced on the Charge Up Kansas page on KDOT’s IKE website. For more information, please contact ChargeUpKS@ks.gov.

