More Kansans worked in 2023 than in the state’s 162-year history

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New data has found that more Kansans participated in the state’s workforce in 2023 than in its 162-year history.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Jan. 3, that the Sunflower State saw the highest rate of employment in the state’s history in 2023. Data from the Kansas Department of Labor also indicated that the year saw nine of the top 10 employment months. The 10th month was in 2022.

Currently, Gov. Kelly noted that the state’s labor force of more than 1.5 million Kansans, with more than 1.4 million participating in the workforce. The state’s labor force participation rate is much higher than the national average.

“Hard-working Kansans have been the force behind our strong economic growth as a state,” Kelly said. “Now, we must continue to recruit more people to move here and more Kansans to join the workforce in order to keep up with the great job opportunities being created across the state.”

Kelly indicated that Kansas’ success is helpful as demand for qualified employees continues to be high.

KDOL Data also found that the state’s unemployment rate has been at or below 5%, which many economists consider full employment, for the past 38 months.

