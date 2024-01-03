Laird Noller Companies to open new coffeehouse, deli in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Laird Noller Companies will open a coffeehouse and deli in Topeka, Kan.

General Manager Terra Salser of Higher Grounds Coffeehouse and Deli told 13 NEWS that this business is owned by Noller and companies, which is the same people who own Laird Noller Ford.

The new restaurant is located at 23rd and Topeka Blvd. across the street from Laird Noller Ford. They are renovating a building that was once used for offices for Laird Noller to become Higher Grounds Coffeehouse and Deli.

Officials said they are hoping to have the business up and running at the end of February. They look to hire at least 20 to 30 employees to begin with. Their hours will possibly be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and closed on Sundays.

The coffee will come from local roaster Mighty Beast, which is located in Meriden, Kan.

Higher Grounds Coffeehouse and Deli will sell different coffee drinks and tea. They will also have deli sandwiches, breakfast items, soups and pastries.

The coffeehouse will be using local ingredients when possible.

