KS House Speaker looks ahead to session, defends Medicaid expansion stance

House Speaker Dan Hawkins says taxes will be a key issue in the 2024 Kansas legislative session.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With less than a week to go before convening the 2024 Kansas legislative session, the House Speaker says members are ready to get to work.

Rep. Dan Hawkins, R-Wichita, visited Eye on NE Kansas to share his priorities. Hawkins said taxes will be top of mind. He said Republicans expect to bring forward another proposal for a flat tax. Gov. Laura Kelly, D-Kansas, vetoed a measure with that approach last session, but Hawkins said he believes the votes are there to successfully approve a measure this session.

Hawkins also touched on property tax relief. He said he supports reducing the state property tax for education by two mils, and using state general fund dollars to make up that funding.

As for Gov. Kelly’s priority of Medicaid expansion, Hawkins said he does not support expanding the program. He also pushed back on concessions the Governor said she has made to address previous GOP concerns. Her work requirement, Hawkins said, is insincere because it would not pass federal muster and has low standards. He also said the claim that it will not cost anything is false because a hospital contributions would merely be passed along to consumers and federal money comes from federal tax dollars people pay.

13 NEWS spoke with Gov. Kelly about her priorities last week.

Kansas lawmakers return to session Monday, Jan. 8.

