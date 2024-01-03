Kansas public access court reopens, however, errors persist

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While the Kansas Court Portal was reopened over the holiday weekend, judicial officials in the state have warned that errors with the system persist.

Kansas Courts told 13 NEWS that the online access portal for court records for district courts in the Sunflower State was brought back online on Thursday, Dec. 28, following a cyberattack in October. The attack brought down both the court portal and the online payment system for more than two months.

While testers reported the system was up and running before the public announcement, Lisa Taylor, spokeswoman for the Kansas Judicial Branch, said that after the announcement was made multiple reports were received that it was not working for other users.

Taylor said several employees are searching for a solution as district courts continue to work to digitize case information recorded on paper during the 2-month period the site was down.

