Kansans round out 2023 with thousands in their pockets thanks to lottery tickets

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of Kansans rounded out 2023 with thousands of dollars more in their pockets thanks to winning lottery tickets they purchased.

The Kansas Lottery announced on Wednesday, Jan. 3, that a group of Kansans rang in 2024 thousands of dollars richer than they were in 2023 thanks to lottery jackpots while a fourth brought home a $1 million prize.

The Lottery noted that one $1,000 Mega Millions Megaplier winner was announced on Tuesday. That winner was located in South Central Kansas.

Lottery officials also said that on Monday, two $50,000 Powerball winners were announced. One winner was located in Northeast Kansas while another was found in South Central Kansas.

On Wednesday, the Lottery announced that its Holiday Millionaire Raffle prize was also claimed in South Central Kansas. Joining them are more than 5,600 other winners, including a $100,000 winner, a $25,000 winner and two $10,000 winners.

Lastly, lottery officials said the Powerball jackpot was hit in Michigan on Monday. That ticket is worth $842.4 million annuity or $425.2 million cash.

