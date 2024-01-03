K-State men’s basketball beats Chicago State to close out non-conference play

Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang talks to his team during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang talks to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Chicago State Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State men’s basketball finished non-conference play with a victory on Tuesday night, taking down Chicago State 62-55 at Bramlage Coliseum.

The ‘Cats got off to a bit of an ugly start, heading into halftime down 30-27. But a huge run early in the second half, filled with points being scored in the paint, propelled them to the 7-point win.

Cam Carter led K-State with 19 points and 4 steals. Arthur Kaluma followed with a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds. David N’Guessan also impressed with 12 points and 9 boards.

The 10-3 Wildcats have all eyes on the Big 12 now, starting conference play by hosting newcomer UCF on Saturday. Tipoff at Bramlage Coliseum is set for 5:00 p.m.

