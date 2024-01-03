K-State men’s basketball beats Chicago State to close out non-conference play

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State men’s basketball finished non-conference play with a victory on Tuesday night, taking down Chicago State 62-55 at Bramlage Coliseum.

The ‘Cats got off to a bit of an ugly start, heading into halftime down 30-27. But a huge run early in the second half, filled with points being scored in the paint, propelled them to the 7-point win.

Cam Carter led K-State with 19 points and 4 steals. Arthur Kaluma followed with a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds. David N’Guessan also impressed with 12 points and 9 boards.

The 10-3 Wildcats have all eyes on the Big 12 now, starting conference play by hosting newcomer UCF on Saturday. Tipoff at Bramlage Coliseum is set for 5:00 p.m.

