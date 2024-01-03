Investigation continues months after gaming machines seized in Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A months-old investigation into illegal gambling machines at a former Emporia convenience store continues now into 2024.

KVOE reports that an investigation into five gambling machines that were seized from a former BP convenience store in May continues now into 2024 as no arrests have been made.

The gaming machines were taken from the former convenience store at Sixth and Prairie St., along with an ATM and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Randy Evans, Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission Government Relations manager, said no arrests have been made and investigators are not ready to turn the case over to prosecutors.

Evans also said these types of investigations can take a significant amount of time before they are solved.

