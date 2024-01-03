Good Kids - Topeka High Senior Standout

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High senior Adam Krohe is a standout when it comes to helping others, and causes he cares about.

You’ll often find Krohe taking photos at various school events. He’s the yearbook Photo Chief. Krohe hopes to one day use his photography skills to capture wildlife and help further education efforts surrounding endangered species.

Krohe is a section leader in the Topeka High band. He also volunteers for a program that teaches younger kids about percussion instruments. Krohe is also on the bowling team, and he’s lettered in music, sports and academics.

Krohe will attend Washburn in the fall and plans to major in graphic design.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.