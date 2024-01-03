Firefighters battle blaze at Tyreek Hill’s Florida estate

FILE - Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill attends a practice session in Frankfurt,...
FILE - Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill attends a practice session in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. The Miami Dolphins are set to play the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL game in Frankfurt on Sunday Nov. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)(Michael Probst | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. (WIBW) - Firefighters in Florida battled a fire at the home of former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

ESPN reports on Wednesday, Jan. 3, that firefighters battled a blaze at the home of former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who now plays for the Miami Dolphins.

It remains unclear as to what caused the fire at the 9,000+ square foot Southwest Ranches estate. Hill was made aware of the incident during Wednesday’s practice and rushed home.

No injuries have been reported as a result as firefighters appeared to quickly locate the source of the fire and bring it under control. Smoke billowed from the home as firefighters doused it with water.

Hill moved into the house in 2022 after he was traded to the Dolphins by the Chiefs and signed a 4-year, $120 million contract.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Crews were on the scene of a car-motorcycle crash early on Dec. 21, 2023.
Motorcycle driver hit in late December pronounced dead at Topeka hospital
Top: Chelsea Townsend, William Gerety Bottom: Isaiah Myers, David Delgadillo
New Year’s plans foiled for 4 as drugs found during Shawnee Co. incidents
Wayne Partridge
Berryton man starts 2024 behind bars after multiple child sex crimes reported
Topeka Police are investigating a suspicious death in the 600 Blk. of SW 14th St.
Suspicious death dubbed Topeka’s 35th homicide of 2023
Trisha Garmany
Highway 75 traffic stop leads to discovery of fentanyl on wanted woman

Latest News

FILE - Chiefs’ Harrison Butker reflects on career-high 6 field goals
Butker named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after comeback against Bengals
FILE - (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Kansans round out 2023 with thousands in their pockets thanks to lottery tickets
FILE
National nonprofit recommends less disruption as hoax threats disrupt schools
"Zero" helps find 20 pounds of meth in Meade County..
Dog helps find 20 pounds of meth during Meade Co. search