Firefighters battle blaze at Tyreek Hill’s Florida estate

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. (WIBW) - Firefighters in Florida battled a fire at the home of former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

ESPN reports on Wednesday, Jan. 3, that firefighters battled a blaze at the home of former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who now plays for the Miami Dolphins.

It remains unclear as to what caused the fire at the 9,000+ square foot Southwest Ranches estate. Hill was made aware of the incident during Wednesday’s practice and rushed home.

No injuries have been reported as a result as firefighters appeared to quickly locate the source of the fire and bring it under control. Smoke billowed from the home as firefighters doused it with water.

Hill moved into the house in 2022 after he was traded to the Dolphins by the Chiefs and signed a 4-year, $120 million contract.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.