Every member of police force resigns after tribal agency arrives for assessment

HORTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Every single member of a Kansas police department walked out on the job or officially resigned after a government agency arrived for a department assessment.

Meeting minutes from the City of Horton’s Dec. 18 City Commission Meeting indicate that Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas Chairwoman Gail Cheatham informed commissioners that the entire Kickapoo Tribe Police Department resigned on Monday, Dec. 4.

Chairwoman Cheatham told commissioners that every single member of the police force walked out, except for one who did give a two weeks notice.

According to Cheatham, the tribal council had contacted the Bureau of Indian Affairs Law Enforcement Division as it requested technical aid and a comprehensive department assessment.

However, when BIA arrived at the station, the entire police force, save for one, just walked out. Currently, Cheatham noted that the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Bureau of Investigation are patrolling the reservation in the police department’s absence.

The Chairwoman also told Commissioners that all members of the Kickapoo Fire Department are EMS-certified and will respond to calls as well.

Cheatham indicated that the Bureau of Indian Affairs would soon be on site to aid in the interview process for new police officers.

