Dutch Bros introduces limited-time blends of protein coffee

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dutch Bros is introducing limited-time blends of protein coffee.

Dutch Bros officials said they are giving customers the ability to amp up their day with their newest drinks. With more than 20 grams of protein each and no added sugar, starting Wednesday, Jan. 3, for a limited time, customers can get the perfect blend of protein and coffee at all 800+ Dutch Bros locations.

Dutch Bros officials customers can try the Salted Caramel Protein Latte and Salted Caramel Protein Mocha without breaking their New Year’s resolutions.

