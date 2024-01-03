Drivers warned of city-wide 20 mph speed limit in Wamego

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 3, 2024
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers have been warned of a new city-wide speed limit in Wamego that has reduced most areas to a 20 mph restriction.

The City of Wamego says that as of Dec. 19, it has officially adopted an ordinance to reduce speeds to 20 mph city-wide as suggested by a study done by Olsson Engineers. A short transition period will remain as signs are updated and posted throughout Wamego, so drivers should be aware and pay attention.

City officials noted that there are some exceptions to the new limit, which include:

  • 4th St.
  • 8th St.
  • Walnut St.
  • Lincoln Ave.
  • Valley St.
  • Kaw Valley Rd.
  • Balderson Blvd.
  • and Columbian Rd.

The City indicated that some portions of these roads have been deemed safer to remain at 25 mph or 30 mph. Updated signage will be included in these areas as well.

Officials said they are hard at work to make Wamego a Safe Driving community. In mid-September, a Safe Driving Coalition was assembled to include residents, the Wamego Police Department, Wamego Public Schools USD 320, and city officials. Members have already made headway in addressing some concerns.

According to the City, the Coalition continues to work on this mission and would appreciate suggestions and feedback from the public. Those who wish to bring a safety issue to the Coalition’s attention can reach members at communications@wamego.org.

