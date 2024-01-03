Dog helps find 20 pounds of meth during Meade Co. search

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A K-9 with the Meade Co. Sheriff’s Department helped discover 20 pounds of methamphetamine during the search of a vehicle outside the Meade County Courthouse on Tuesday afternoon.

A 43-year-old man parked his vehicle legally while the owner was appearing for court on an unrelated case. Meade County Sheriff’s Office conducted a K-9 free air sniff on the legally parked vehicle.

The dog, Zero, K-9 indicated a presence of illegal drugs, and a search warrant was applied for, then granted, for a search of the suspect’s vehicle.

During the execution of the search warrant, approximately 20 pounds of methamphetamine were seized. The suspect remains in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.

